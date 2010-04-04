Ram Charan thanks fans

Ram Charan, who essayed the role of a ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus RRR, thanked his fans for the birthday wishes on Sunday. The Magadheera actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie was released, penned a sweet note. “Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm,” Ram Charan wrote. “I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift,” he added.

Ram Charan already has super-hit movies like Rangasthalam and RRR in his filmography. — IANS