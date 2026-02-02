DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Entertainment / Ram Charan & Upasana celebrate twins’ arrival

Ram Charan & Upasana celebrate twins’ arrival

TNS
Updated At : 05:37 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with twins
Global star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with twins. The actor’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of their son and daughter. He also added that both the mother and babies are doing well.And excited Ram Charan says, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."
And Upasana shares, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

While Ram Charan and Upasana’s first pregnancy was a natural surprise, Upasana had opted to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks Ram Charan and Upasana’s second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

