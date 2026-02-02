Ram Charan & Upasana celebrate twins’ arrival

Advertisement

And Upasana shares, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

While Ram Charan and Upasana’s first pregnancy was a natural surprise, Upasana had opted to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing of twins now, the moment marks Ram Charan and Upasana’s second time embracing parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.