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Home / Entertainment / Ram Kapoor's darkest secret is out — and even his wife didn't know

Ram Kapoor's darkest secret is out — and even his wife didn't know

The veteran actor's confession on Lock Upp 2 has sent shockwaves through the industry

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:35 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Ram Kapoor
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For 27 years Ram Kapoor has been one of Indian television's most recognisable faces, but on Saturday night he revealed the side of himself that nobody, not even his wife Gautami Kapoor had ever seen.

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Appearing on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa ahead of the finale week, the veteran actor admitted that Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the 2011 show that turned him into the highest-rated television star of his time, came to an end largely because of his own conduct.

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He said, "I have worked for 27 years. I have done so many films and so much, yet my identity comes from one show - Bade Acche Lagte Hai. I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn't know. During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."

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Behind the success, he said, was a man battling severe depression, a dangerous health crisis and a drinking problem he kept hidden from the world. Doctors had told him he could die within six months. His blood sugar levels were dangerously high, he was on insulin three times a day, and he was putting in 14-hour shifts on set. Yet he refused to slow down. The love and the money, he admitted, made it impossible to walk away.

What followed was a downward spiral. He would arrive hours late for shoots, drink on set and treat colleagues poorly. "I became a monster," he said plainly. It was only when he became a father that things began to change — his children, he said, were the only reason he was still alive.

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This was his third and final confession on the show, earning him a place in the finale week. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa crowns its winner on August 5.

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