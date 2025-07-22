Ram looks rugged: The actor begins ‘changeover’ for Peddi, shares his new look

Telugu superstar Ram Charan treated fans to a powerful new look for his upcoming film Peddi. The actor, who gained global fame with RRR, is currently shooting for the directorial of Buchi Babu Sana.

On Monday, Charan took to Instagram to share a striking ‘changeover’ for the role. The picture showed him flaunting his sculpted arm, thick beard, and a man bun, highlighting his intense preparation for the film.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, “Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy.”

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: “I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it.”

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters.

Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.