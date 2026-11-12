Rahul Bhuchar brings ‘RAM – The Musical Saga’ to life, reimagines the 'Ramayana' through music and theatre

When a story is as timeless and expansive as the Ramayana, can it ever truly be told enough? For theatre actor and director Rahul Bhuchar, the answer is a resounding no. With RAM – The Musical Saga, he returns to the epic world of Lord Ram, not to retell what audiences have already experienced through his successful production Humare Ram, but to explore the many chapters and dimensions that could not be accommodated earlier. For him, the new production is an extension of a larger creative and cultural responsibility: keeping India's rich storytelling traditions alive through theatre.

Explaining the thought behind bringing another production on Ram, he says, "I feel that even if 50 plays are made on the story of Lord Ram, that is still less. In this story, every word and every line holds an encyclopedia. There is so much to take away and so much to learn."

Bhuchar maintains that the decision was never driven by commercial considerations. His motivation, he says, comes from a genuine desire to share the richness of the epic with the world. "There were some chapters that we couldn’t cover in Humare Ram, so I wanted to bring those stories forward as well. How much it will work and what will happen, I have left it to the Lord Ram, just as I did last time."

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One of the defining elements of RAM – The Musical Saga is its musical identity. Bringing together some of India's most celebrated singers, the production features an impressive line-up that includes Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam and Shaan, among others. "When you listen to a story through a musical, the effect it has on your soul is different," he says.

The coming together of such distinguished voices is intended to make the experience immersive, allowing the devotional and emotional essence of the Ramayana to resonate through music.

Beyond the stage, Bhuchar also sees the renewed interest in India's epics as an important cultural development. "I think this interest should have come much earlier. We must certainly read and appreciate other cultures, and when ours is so rich, we should explore it too," he says.

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For Bhuchar, this revival goes beyond entertainment. It is about reconnecting younger generations with their cultural inheritance and encouraging them to discover the wisdom embedded in traditional stories. Referring to Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on cultural continuity, he emphasises the importance of preserving a nation's roots. Through theatre and cinema, he believes these stories can be brought alive for contemporary audiences.

His own relationship with theatre is deeply rooted in this emotional engagement with characters. Having worked on approximately 25 productions across genres, including comedy and historical dramas, Bhuchar believes the greatest reward of being an actor is the opportunity to inhabit different lives and understand their emotional worlds. Playing Lord Ram, in particular, has been a deeply moving experience for him.

That ability to make audiences revisit familiar stories with renewed emotion is perhaps what drives Bhuchar's continuing theatrical journey. And he has no intention of slowing down. While Humare Ram will continue its run, he envisions it reaching at least 10,000 shows across the world.

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Looking ahead, he is also preparing for another ambitious production, Mahadev, which he hopes will take audiences into yet another fascinating world.

His message to audiences is simple, "The love you gave to Humare Ram, I hope you give the same love to RAM – The Musical Saga and to our next production, Mahadev."

Love for timeless romance

While his theatrical journey has taken him across diverse stories and genres, Rahul Bhuchar remains deeply connected to his Punjabi roots. Originally from Nawanshahr, near Jalandhar, Bhuchar moved to Delhi when he was six months old and has stayed there ever since, but his connection with Punjab continues to inspire his creative ambitions. Having explored Indian mythology and history through theatre, he is now keen to bring Punjab's legendary love stories to the stage.

Meet the cast & director

RAM – The Musical Saga features Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, known for his performances in Shrimad Ramayan and Siya Ke Ram; Aarav Chowdhary in the dual roles of Raavan and Parshuram, best remembered as Bhishma in Mahabharat; and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, popular for Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. Raviz Thakur essays Lord Shiva, while Zuber Ali plays Bali. The role of Sita is portrayed by trained Kathak dancer Shreevarna Rawat. The production is directed and produced by Rahul Bhuchar, Founder-President of Felicity Theatre Charitable Organisation.

RAM – The Musical Saga premieres at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi from November 13 to November 15, 2026