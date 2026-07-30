'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer released: Watch the first look of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi

The official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' has been released globally on July 30, 2026, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, offering a visually spectacular four-minute-and-nine-second glimpse into the upcoming mythological epic.

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Blending emotional storytelling with large-scale action and cutting-edge visual effects, the trailer sets the stage for the battle between righteousness and absolute power.

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The trailer opens with a striking introduction to Yash's Ravana, who emerges from the shadows before ascending to a grand palace and declaring his rule over the three realms. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama, who is introduced to his people by his father, King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil.

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Sweeping visuals of a golden Ayodhya transition into Rama's marriage to Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

The emotional tone shifts as Rama accepts his stepmother Kaikeyi's demand and begins a 14-year Vanvas (exile) alongside his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

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The trailer also teases key moments from the epic, including the confrontation involving Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet and the abduction of Sita, before building towards a large-scale war featuring massive armies, mythical creatures and intense sword battles.

The final moments conclude with Rama's powerful declaration who says, "If Ravana is the ruler of three realms, then all three realms shall witness his death." One of the trailer's standout features is its visual presentation. Recreated by the Oscar-winning studio DNEG, the visual effects deliver expansive panoramas of Lanka, sweeping battlefields and fantastical elements with Hollywood-scale CGI.

The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures… — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) July 29, 2026

The soundtrack is another major highlight, featuring a collaboration between legendary composer AR Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. Their score combines grand orchestral arrangements with traditional spiritual motifs, adding scale and emotion to the trailer.

Earlier this month, the trailer was premiered in Delhi, where the film's lead cast, including Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Yash, who portrays Ravana and is also one of the film's producers alongside Namit Malhotra, said: "I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya, uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. Hindi seekhne ka abhi mauka mila. I think this is India's dream. Everybody who has been part of this film has come with one vision, one conviction, to put our story on the global platform. All of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest: to tell Prabhu Shri Ram's story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country. Thank you, everyone."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.