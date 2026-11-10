Ramayana: Rise of a Legend becomes first Indian film to top UK and Ireland box office

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has topped the UK and Ireland box office in its opening weekend, a first for any Indian film. Variety estimates the haul at £2.1 million (₹26.45 crore).

Screen Daily has slightly different figures: £1.7 million (₹21.41 crore) from 364 cinemas, rising to £2.2 million (₹27.71 crore) with previews. That makes it the biggest opening ever for an Indian film in the territory.

No Indian title had gone past second place before this. The latest to stop there was Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year, which opened at £1.6 million (₹20.14 crore). Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan did the same in 2023, as did S.S. Rajamouli's RRR in 2022.

It also finished ahead of Godzilla Minus Zero, which opened the same weekend.

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Made on a reported budget of $420 million (₹3,945 crore) across two parts, the film is the most expensive Indian production ever. Yash and Sai Pallavi feature in the ensemble cast, and Part 2 is slated for October 2028.

To become the highest-grossing Indian film in the UK and Ireland, it must cross the £4.5 million (₹56.68 crore) lifetime total of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

More Indian titles are lined up this week through Dreamz Entertainment, with Vidudala on Thursday, Mega158 and Kaaka on Friday, and George Krish on Saturday.