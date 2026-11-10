Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Ramayana: Rise of a Legend becomes first Indian film to top UK and Ireland box office

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend becomes first Indian film to top UK and Ireland box office

Four Indian hits had stopped at second place. This one didn't

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:21 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has topped the UK and Ireland box office in its opening weekend, a first for any Indian film. Variety estimates the haul at £2.1 million (₹26.45 crore).

Screen Daily has slightly different figures: £1.7 million (₹21.41 crore) from 364 cinemas, rising to £2.2 million (₹27.71 crore) with previews. That makes it the biggest opening ever for an Indian film in the territory.

No Indian title had gone past second place before this. The latest to stop there was Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year, which opened at £1.6 million (₹20.14 crore). Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan did the same in 2023, as did S.S. Rajamouli's RRR in 2022.

It also finished ahead of Godzilla Minus Zero, which opened the same weekend.

Advertisement

Made on a reported budget of $420 million (₹3,945 crore) across two parts, the film is the most expensive Indian production ever. Yash and Sai Pallavi feature in the ensemble cast, and Part 2 is slated for October 2028.

To become the highest-grossing Indian film in the UK and Ireland, it must cross the £4.5 million (₹56.68 crore) lifetime total of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

More Indian titles are lined up this week through Dreamz Entertainment, with Vidudala on Thursday, Mega158 and Kaaka on Friday, and George Krish on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts