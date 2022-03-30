Ranaksh Rana on his OTT debut

Ranaksh Rana plays the character of Raghav in his OTT debut, Ballia Kand. Neel Pandey is the director of the web series.

Raghav, a local gangster from Ballia, is one of the pivotal characters in the series. Talking about the role, Ranaksh says, “Raghav’s character has an interesting arc that unravels various intersections of emotional and power dynamics. It’s a strong character, which was fun, yet intense to play. Fun, because I could tap into my roots to find the emotions to portray Raghav in his local demeanour, and intense because the character and his emotions are quite deep and varied.”

Excited about his web debut, the actor adds, “Getting such an interesting and important role for my OTT debut is just an incredible feeling. You can say stars were aligned for me to play Raghav in Ballia Kand and my belief just got strengthened that hard work does pay off. My expectations are huge. I have the will to make a name for myself as an artiste. I’m quite excited about the release of Ballia Kand and the fact that I got to work alongside such talented actors like Harry Josh and Ramit Thakur was very encouraging.”