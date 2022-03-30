Ranaksh Rana on his OTT debut

Ranaksh Rana plays the character of Raghav in his OTT debut, Ballia Kand. Neel Pandey is the director of the web series.
Raghav, a local gangster from Ballia, is one of the pivotal characters in the series. Talking about the role, Ranaksh says, “Raghav’s character has an interesting arc that unravels various intersections of emotional and power dynamics. It’s a strong character, which was fun, yet intense to play. Fun, because I could tap into my roots to find the emotions to portray Raghav in his local demeanour, and intense because the character and his emotions are quite deep and varied.”
Excited about his web debut, the actor adds, “Getting such an interesting and important role for my OTT debut is just an incredible feeling. You can say stars were aligned for me to play Raghav in Ballia Kand and my belief just got strengthened that hard work does pay off. My expectations are huge. I have the will to make a name for myself as an artiste. I’m quite excited about the release of Ballia Kand and the fact that I got to work alongside such talented actors like Harry Josh and Ramit Thakur was very encouraging.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...