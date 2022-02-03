Ranaksh Rana talks about spirituality and inner peace

Ranaksh Rana feels spirituality means different things to different people. For the actor, it is about being honest to one’s existence. “Whether it’s about knowing yourself, being honest with people around you or living your life minus pretence, spirituality is about a lot of things. Good deeds and intentions, and whatever helps you do that are also important,” he says.

About his idea of God, he adds, “I believe in energy and the law of attraction. Whatever you spend time thinking about, good or bad, will happen to you. Even if you are thinking ‘this should not happen’, the universe just knows you are spending energy thinking about something and makes it happen.”

The actor says, “I strongly believe that life is all about transactions. If nature has taught us this, how can we forget it? Not just actions but your intentions should also be pure. There has to be a basic trust in humanity. Those who don’t trust, always find excuses.”