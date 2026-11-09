Ranbir, Alia, Abhishek and Genelia share glimpses of family celebrations, festive fashion & fun-filled Diwali festivities

For the occasion, the Kapoors were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire. Alia was seen in a stunning mint green lehenga. Ranbir opted for an elegant ivory-white traditional outfit. Little Raha was also dressed up in traditional attire.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours... hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love."

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Kareena’s royal heirloom

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows best how to make a style statement, and Diwali was no exception. The actor exuded royal elegance in her festive ensemble last night, adding a touch of heritage with a treasured Bhopal heirloom that lent her look a timeless charm.

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DietSabya, a popular anonymous online fashion critic, shared a video of Kareena Kapoor flaunting her Diwali look. She was seen wearing a kaftan by fashion designer Punit Balana, featuring intricate real silver work. She paired the outfit with a turban adorned with Saif's kalgi (a traditional, jewelled brooch or plume pinned to the front of a turban) and statement jewellery.

According to Diet Sabya, Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband, Saif Ali Khan, has previously worn the same kalgi, which was also worn by former Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan. Rhea Kapoor styled Kareena for her Diwali look.

Abhishek’s family bash

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Viral videos and pictures are proof enough that cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Diwali celebrations with his family were nothing short of fun-filled, with traditional puja and plenty of dancing. His sister Komal gave followers a peek into the family's festive fun. She shared a video featuring Abhishek, Komal, their parents, and friends and relatives, all grooving to Daler Mehndi's chartbuster Bolo Ta Ra Ra. "Bolo tara ra ra #MandatoryRitual," Komal captioned the post.

Bonds that bloom

Genelia Deshmukh has often offered a peek into her personal life, including sweet moments shared with her family and close ones. Diwali was no different. And this time, Genelia shared a sweet glimpse with her mother-in-law, offering a window into their bond that’s blooming like a garden, quite literally!

Genelia Deshmukh and her mother-in-law are seen spending some heartfelt time on a farm, cherishing their organically grown dragon fruits! The actress shared the picture on her social media and accompanied it with a sweet caption that said, “Partners: Aai - Me...Always together..#organicdragonfruitfarming!”