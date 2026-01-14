DT
Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt serve couple goals, arrive hand-in-hand at Mumbai restaurant

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt serve couple goals, arrive hand-in-hand at Mumbai restaurant

Couple arrives at Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii, pictures and videos of late-night Bandra outing go viral

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Celebrity spotting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo/ANI).
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together during a late-night outing in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday.

The two served major couple goals as they arrived at Gauri Khan's restaurant, Torii, hand in hand. The actors were spotted greeting paparazzi outside the venue.

For the outing, Alia Bhatt opted for a white sequinned saree with fine embroidery. The actress paired the saree with a matching blouse and kept her look simple with a sleek bun, a statement choker, and soft makeup.

Ranbir Kapoor made sure to match her style in a black kurta-pyjama, layered with an embroidered Nehru jacket.

Soon after the two were spotted outside the restaurant, videos and pictures of the couple went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha.' Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

On the other hand, Ranbir will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana.' Interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

