Ranbir Kapoor has compared Elon Musk’s flying car technology to Ramayana’s aerial chariot “Pushpak Viman”, saying India “did it 5,000 years ago”.

The actor, who plays the role of Ram in the newest adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, made these comments while promoting the movie.

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Musk unveiled the redesigned, next-generation Tesla Roadster featuring rocket-inspired air thrusters developed in partnership with SpaceX on October 15.

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“Elon Musk recently invented a flying car, I think India did it 5000 years back,” the “Animal” actor said on a chat show with TV presenter Suma. His co-stars Yash, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh as well as director Nitesh Tiwari were also part of the interview.

Tiwari said they went through 40 to 50 designs before finalising the lotus shaped version of the ‘Pushpak Viman’ depicted in the movie that Ravan flies after abducting Sita and taking her to Lanka. It is in the shape of a lotus.

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“It took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight. Because previously, we assumed the design of Pushpak Viman would be something different and we shaped the sequence around it. And when we loved the final design, which was completely different from what we had first thought, we had to do a lot of iterations,” he said.

“We created some 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman before finalising the one you see in the film. We didn’t want something that did look like it could fly, we wanted some kind of science to go into it. Because I believe, we all believe there was science behind everything that happened that time,” he added.

The film is set to release on November 5 and also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

“Ramayana” is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the “Ramayana”, one of India’s most revered epics. The story follows Lord Ram’s journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Malhotra is backing the project as an ambitious big-screen retelling of the epic, with elaborate sets, costumes and visual effects aimed at bringing its mythological world to life.

The music is composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

The first part will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, across premium formats, including IMAX.