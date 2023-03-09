Ranbir Kapoor really wants to work with Kriti Sanon

Mumbai, March 9
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working opposite actress Kriti Sanon.
During the promotions of his recent film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next.
To this, the actor mentioned Kriti's name as one actress he really wants to work with.
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.
The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.
On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for two mega releases -- 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba
Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...