Ranbir Kapoor sings YJHD hit with Harshdeep Kaur at Durga Puja pandal

For all the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fans, this was a moment straight out of the 2013 film. Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a dose of nostalgia when he joined singer Harshdeep Kaur on stage to sing Kabira at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, bringing back memories of one of the film's most loved songs.

The actor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, during Navaratri. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures.

Advertisement

He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir's impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans' attention.

Advertisement

In videos from the pandal that are now doing the rounds on the internet, Ranbir can be seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep begins singing Kabira. The actor joins her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

The videos soon found their way to social media, with fans sharing their excitement over the unexpected Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion. Many were quick to revisit their favourite moments from the film, while others couldn't stop commenting on Ranbir's appearance.

Advertisement

“Omg he is looking so so so handsome here,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Omg the way nostalgia hit me rn,” while a third called it a “cute moment”. Several others reacted with heart and heart-eyes emojis, while some shared GIFs from the 2013 film.

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film remains popular among audiences, with its music continuing to find audience years after its release. Kabira, in particular, remains one of its best-known tracks.

Ranbir, meanwhile, has not had a theatrical release since 2023, when he appeared in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Animal. His performance as Ranvijay Singh in Animal received critical attention and sparked considerable debate.

The actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. — ANI