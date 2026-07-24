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Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' to be shown to entire world 'like any major Hollywood film'

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' to be shown to entire world 'like any major Hollywood film'

Producer Namit Malhotra says collaborating with Sony Pictures will give 'Ramayana' an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, and is helmed by critically acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari.
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Prime Focus Studios on Friday announced that Sony Pictures entertainment will handle global distribution, outside of India, for Namit Malhotra's ‘Ramayana’, a cinematic adaptation of one of India's most popular epics.

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The action-adventure saga is produced by Malhotra, who is also CEO of the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company, DNEG.

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"Ramayana" stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, and is helmed by critically acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari with music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus Studios, said, 'Ramayana' has inspired people through its timeless humanity and enduring values.

"Our ambition has always been to honour that legacy while creating a cinematic experience worthy of audiences everywhere. Through DNEG, we have spent decades helping filmmakers realise some of the world's most ambitious cinematic visions. With Prime Focus Studios, we are now bringing that same commitment to storytelling to one of the world's greatest epics," he said in a statement.

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"Collaborating with Sony Pictures gives 'Ramayana' an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences and introduce this timeless story to moviegoers around the world," he added.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra said they have postponed the Friday trailer launch of the film for a later date as they wanted to announce the partnership with SPE.

Malhotra said their new collaboration ensures that "Ramayana" will be shown to the entire world "like any major global Hollywood film".

"This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he said.

The film will release in two parts with the first installment slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026. The movie also features Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil among others.

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