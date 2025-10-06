DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor turns heads at Delhi event

Ranbir Kapoor turns heads at Delhi event

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and comedian Harsh Gujral during the launch of the former's lifestyle brand ARKS, at DLF Avenue Saket, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish arrival in the national capital on Saturday, turning heads with his dapper look.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor attended the store launch event of his fashion and lifestyle brand ARKS a mall in Saket. The actor looked handsome as ever, dressed in a plain white t-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket and black trousers.

Advertisement

Ranbir coordinated his outfit with white shoes and a pair of shades.

Advertisement

Following his arrival amid loud cheers from the fans, Ranbir appeared delighted as he expressed gratitude for all the love, especially after the crowd dedicated a birthday song to him.

Ranbir also joined his fans and sang along.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the actor opened up about his biggest dreams and shared, "Launching a lifestyle brand was my dream, and I have finally fulfilled it. I also have a dream to direct a film. Maybe someday I'll direct a film." In a fun session, he also enacted a few of his most popular dialogues from films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Animal and his favourite Barfi.

At one point, the actor engaged in a fun interactive session with stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, who brought much humour to the point. The duo's camaraderie left the crowd clapping and cheering.

Ranbir inaugurated the ARKS store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, before posing for the media.

Earlier in the day, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he had an unforgettable reunion with Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir, dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen walking towards the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. The Bajirao Mastani actor stopped upon seeing him.

The two exchanged a warm hug before boarding the shuttle together, sparking immediate buzz across social media platforms.

A premium lifestyle brand by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS embodies a philosophy of quiet confidence. Fusing minimalist design with superior craftsmanship, ARKS offers elevated essentials that champion individuality and authenticity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts