 Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi pose at LA premiere of 'Ramayana: Part 1'

Director Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated cinematic epic, Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is currently being showcased at a grand premiere in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event has brought together the film's leading cast and crew, alongside several renowned Hollywood dignitaries. The premiere is being held at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

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In several pictures shared by the film's team, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra are seen posing for the shutterbugs, flashing cheerful smiles and exuding excitement at the grand premiere. Ranbir looked dapper in a silver bandhgala suit paired with black trousers, while Sai Pallavi looked stunning in an elegant pink saree.

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Yash was accompanied by his wife. Check out their adorable pic here.

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

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Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)