Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘joke’ about Alia Bhatt’s weight gain ‘disgusts fans’: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Rabir Kapoor has irked the netizens for ‘body shaming’ his wife Alia Bhatt during a recent live interaction. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen together for the first time on big screen in their film Brahmastra. Along with the film’s directo Ayan Mukerji, the two were doing a YouTube live to promote the movie.

A clip from the interaction has gone viral on social media where Ranbir interrupts Alia and makes an ‘insensitive’ joke on Alia’s pregnant belly. His comment on her weight hasn’t gone down well with the some social media users who have voiced their disappointment at his choice of words and call it ‘offensive’ and ‘rude’

During the interaction, when the couple was asked why they were not actively promoting Brahmastra, the way they do for other movies, Alia responded, “We will promote the film. We will be everywhere. But if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed everywhere… right now our focus is…”

At this point, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted Alia, pointing at her pregnant belly said, “Well I can see somebody has phailoed.”

Alia looked shocked at Ranbir’s comment. The actor then patted her back and said, “Joke”.

and said as he looked at Alia’s pregnancy belly, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” After Alia looked shocked, Ranbir patted her back and said, “Joke.”

The clip is doing the rounds of all social media platforms including Reddit. Many have reacted to the ‘distasteful’ remark.

A user wrote, “Joke? Cute way? what the fuck is this. A 40 year old man body shaming his wife who is pregnant. Either this guy is drunk or on something. Height of entitlement. He seems like her Hamza in real.”

Another user commented, “sir she’s pregnant with your child? and you repay her like that? IN PUBLIC AFTER ALL?”

“Not funny. Alia you will realise soon that RK was a wrong choice. He just body shamed you. God bless you, your relationship and your child,” said a third user.

Here's the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

A fan also wrote, “10 years elder to her woman and still acts and reacts like a child. That’s very immature comment / joke in public.”

Some fans even questioned Alia’s choice, “Is this Joker your choice@aliaabhatt.So,he's basically a 40 year old man trying to hide his budhaapa looks under make up,but is fine Bodyshaming other's! Sad....

“wtf was this. who talks like this about his own wife who is pregnant? i still remember his and Katrina's interview during during Jagga Jasoos, he was so disrespectful to her. and this was not funny, we didn't laugh,” read a comment.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 this year and it was in June that Alia announced the news of her pregnancy. They recently unveiled the teaser of the third song from Brahmastra, Dance Ka Bhoot. Their much-awaited film is scheduled to release on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

#alia bhatt #brahmastra #ranbir kapoor