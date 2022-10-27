Ranbir Kapoor's little doppelganger stuns Internet; has even feautured in Alia Bhatt's clothing brand's photo ad

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

Doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities often make headlines for sharing uncanny resemblance with them. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is that of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A video clip of a young boy bearing a striking resemblance to Ranbir has made netizens go gaga.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Nirav Bhatt. The lad describes himself as a child model and shares that he is fondly addressed as ‘Little Ranbir Kapoor’ by loved ones.

In the clip, the little look-alike can be seen sitting with his headphones on his ears as he mouths lyrics to popular ‘Mujhe nahi pata hai…mujhe mat poocho na’ trend on Instagram reels.

Watch the video here:

“Trending reel” reads the caption of the post.

While the video has garnered over 3.6 million views online, netizens were left reeling over Ranbir’s young doppelganger.

Stunned by Ranbir’s childhood version, a user commented, "I mistook him for Ranbir for a moment. What an uncanny resemblance, omg," while another wrote, "Yes omg Ranbir Kapoor ka childhood lagte ho." A third user commented, "Cast karlo isko bhai Ranbir ka bachpan."

Nirav has also been featured in Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma’s photo advertisement.

