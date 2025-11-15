DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma & more: Netflix drops trailer of ‘Dining With the Kapoors’

Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma & more: Netflix drops trailer of ‘Dining With the Kapoors’

The show offers nostalgia, dinner gossips, and reflections on Raj Kapoor's rich cinematic legacy

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:27 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs from the trailer for 'Dining with the Kapoors': Instagram@netflix_in
Advertisement

The much-awaited trailer for 'Dining with the Kapoors', a heartwarming journey with one of the most cherished Bollywood families, has finally arrived. On Saturday, Netflix dropped the warm, hilarious, and candid trailer of the show, offering a mix of nostalgia, laughter, dinner gossips, and reflections on Raj Kapoor's rich cinematic legacy.

Advertisement

As "India's first family of Indian cinema" says, "It's Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. He loved his birthdays. Those grand Bollywood parties that everybody spoke about, but it was just different." The trailer opens with glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others arriving for the "grand lunch".

Advertisement

"Funny, loving, united. They're very fond of eating. They love to laugh, too," Kareena says in the trailer. It further takes viewers inside the chaotic, fun side of the family as they come together in the kitchen as well as for an epic lunch, revisiting fond memories of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Advertisement

The trailer also features a rare glimpse of the cinematic icon, sharing adorable moments with the family. "Somebody is remembering me," the late Raj Kapoor ironically says in one clip.

The gathering also features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and more, promising a never-before-seen celebration of Raj Kapoor's legacy.

Advertisement

Created by Armaan Jain, directed by Smriti Mundhra, and produced by Aavashyak Media, 'Dining with the Kapoors' has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style.

Speaking on the same, director Smriti Mundhra shared, "The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn't just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them — hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away." 'Dining with the Kapoors' is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts