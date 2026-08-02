Randeep Hooda joins Assam flood relief drive

Actor Randeep Hooda has appealed for support for flood-affected people in Assam as he joined a relief distribution programme in Sivasagar district, where he provided essential supplies to families impacted by the floods.

Advertisement

The actor participated in a relief drive organised by Global Sikhs in the Nimaijan area on Saturday and urged people to contribute in every possible way to help those in need.

Advertisement

Hooda distributed rations and other essential materials among flood victims and highlighted the challenges faced by families who continue to remain stranded in several areas due to deep floodwaters.

Advertisement

He also visited Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar and offered prayers for the well-being of people affected by the floods. "If this floodwater continues to remain here, there will be a great problem here. Receding water leaves behind sludge...Global Sikhs team has identified the needs of people. People have adequate dry ration, so we are providing them other materials," Hooda said. The actor said that despite the passage of several days, many families were still struggling to recover from the impact of the floods. "The water is still very deep. It has been 10 days since the flood, but many families are still stranded in the water in several places. We distributed essential items and returned. Many people in far-flung areas are still suffering..." he said.

Highlighting the risks caused by stagnant water and mud-filled homes, Hooda added, "Many houses are full of mud, and if the water remains stagnant, there is a chance of illnesses spreading. The water needs to drain out as quickly as possible." During the relief programme, Hooda also served food through langar at the Sivasagar railway station, where several flood-affected families had arrived from surrounding areas.

Advertisement

"This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing every day for the last seven days." He added, "Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing."

Talking about further relief efforts, Hooda said the team was preparing kits containing immediate necessities for affected families. "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff," he said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far. More than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the July 31 report of the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System. — ANI