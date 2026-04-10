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Home / Entertainment / Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their daughter Nyomica

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their daughter Nyomica

Randeep shares pictures on his Instagram handle

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. File photo
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Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Friday said they had named their daughter Nyomica Hooda.

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Randeep shared pictures on his Instagram handle, which featured Lin holding the child in her arms. “A new centre to our world. NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky,” he wrote in the caption.

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The couple welcomed their first child on March 10, which they announced with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles.

“Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl, and a lifetime of love,” read the caption of the post.

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Randeep, known for featuring in projects such as “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster”, “Rang Rasiya”, “Highway” and “Sarbjit”, dated Lin for several years before making their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

The duo married in 2023 in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with a floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

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