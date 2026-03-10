DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome first child

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome first child

The duo married in 2023 in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:03 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda)
Advertisement

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Advertisement

The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday. The first picture featured Hooda's father holding the newborn, followed by a close-up picture of the child's hand. She was born on the same day as Hooda's father.

Advertisement

"Happy birthday to grandfather and granddaughter. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl, and a lifetime of love," read the caption.

Advertisement

Hooda, known for featuring in projects such as "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Rang Rasiya", "Highway" and "Sarbjit", dated Laishram for several years before making their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

Advertisement

The duo married in 2023 in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with a floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

Hooda last featured in "Jaat", which released in 2025. Laishram last appeared in the 2023 film "Jaane Jaan" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts