Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome first child

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday. The first picture featured Hooda's father holding the newborn, followed by a close-up picture of the child's hand. She was born on the same day as Hooda's father.

"Happy birthday to grandfather and granddaughter. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl, and a lifetime of love," read the caption.

Hooda, known for featuring in projects such as "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Rang Rasiya", "Highway" and "Sarbjit", dated Laishram for several years before making their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

The duo married in 2023 in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with a floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

Hooda last featured in "Jaat", which released in 2025. Laishram last appeared in the 2023 film "Jaane Jaan" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.