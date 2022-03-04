Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery

Randeep Hooda was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1. The actor underwent knee surgery and is recovering. Reportedly, Randeep had suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series, titled Inspector Avinash. During the shoot, the actor was injured while filming an action scene with co-star Amit Sial. He was suggested to undergo surgery by the doctors. Randeep made sure he completed the shoot for the scene before receiving treatment. Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Inspector Avinash, Randeep also has a movie titled Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D’Cruz. Apart from that, the actor has a revenge drama series titled CAT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia
Zelenskyy has earlier stated that Russian forces were huntin...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers