Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on their second marriage anniversary

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Lin Laishram. The actor shared the news on their second wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest amid a bonfire. The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Advertisement

While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.' Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate and culturally rich Manipuri ceremony in 2023. Earlier, at several occasions, the actor has openly spoken about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life.

Advertisement

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in the film Jaat, which also starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.