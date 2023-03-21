Rani Mukerji reaches Kamakhya temple in Assam on her birthday to say 'thank you'

New Delhi, March 21
As she turned 45 on Tuesday, Rani Mukerji paid visit to Kamakhya temple in Assam to thank the goddess and to seek blessing for her film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. On the visit, the actress says it is important that in the most important days one should be closest to who they connect with.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
About what took her to Kamakhya temple, Rani told IANS: "It's for my birthday because I think birthday has been very special because out of all the days and months the film ('Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway') chose to be released in March, which is my birthday month and the kind of love I am receiving on my birthday it feels like a new start in my career again."
"Also because after the pandemic time, this is my first proper release. So, I want to take blessings from Maa Kali, basically say thank you and have her blessings. How much ever thank you we say, it is never enough," said the actress, who is known to give power-packed performances.
"It is always important that in our most important days we should be closest to who we connect with." Rani said she is accompanied by her family and friends on her special day.
"It is great to be praying with them. It is really a good day for me today."
IANS
