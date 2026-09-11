Rani Mukerji receives Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards, speaks in Marathi

Dressed in a green silk saree with a broad red border, green bangles, a mangalsutra and a gajra, Rani Mukerji took the stage at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi on September 9 to receive the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards.

The recognition came as she completed three decades in cinema, and Rani made sure her acceptance speech was in Marathi. "Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace and it is also my workplace. I was born in this very city and grew up here. It was here that I learned the lessons of life, and it was also this city that taught me about cinema," she said.

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She spoke about arriving in the industry young and without support. "I simply continued doing all my work with all my heart. Earlier I was a little girl, then I became an actress, a wife and now a mother. This city has given me so much and the belief that one should never give up in life," she said, dedicating the award to the people of Maharashtra and everyone in the film industry.

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Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. His wife Helen accepted it on his behalf. Composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar received the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award while actor-director Prasad Oak was given the V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award.

On the Marathi film front, Chabila won Best Feature Film while Sthal emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with six awards. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar presided over the ceremony.