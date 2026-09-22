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Home / Entertainment / Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Krishna Mukerji was known as a playback singer who lent her voice to many tracks for films such as 'Haiwan' (1977) and 'Teesri Aankh' (1982)

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:19 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji (File), passed away on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Instagram
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Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon," the production Yash Raj films said in a statement.

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The statement, however, didn't reveal the cause of her death and requested privacy for the family.

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"The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," it added.

Krishna Mukerji was known as a playback singer who lent her voice to many tracks for films such as "Haiwan" (1977) and "Teesri Aankh" (1982).

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She married filmmaker Ram Mukerji in 1972 and welcomed their daughter Rani Mukerji in March 1978.

Rani made her acting debut with the 1996 movie "Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat" and went on to star in a wide range of films across genres, earning acclaim for performances in "Saathiya", "Black", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Hum Tum", "No One Killed Jessica", "Mardaani" and "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway", establishing herself as an actor known for both mainstream hits and female-led roles.

Earlier this year, the actor revealed at an event that it was her mother who encouraged her to pursue acting.

"When the offer came for 'Raja Ki Aayegi Bharat', I think my mom just told me that, 'You know Salim (Akhtar, director) uncle who is a family friend, he has offered you the film. Why don't you take it up and see how it goes?'"

The actor's father, director Ram Mukerji, died in October 2017 at the age of 84.

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