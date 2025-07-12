Rannvijay to host Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Zee TV is set to launch Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a reality series that bridges the gap between urban India and rural Bharat.

The show follows 12 independent, urban women as they leave behind their fast-paced city lives to live for over 60 days in a traditional Indian village. Without access to gadgets or modern luxuries, they must embrace rural life — taking on daily chores, cooking on a ‘chulha’ and integrating with village customs. The format blends cultural immersion, emotional evolution and competitive social strategy.

Actor Rannvijay Singha is set to host the series. “This isn’t just another reality show — it’s a mindset shift,” he said. “In an age of instant gratification, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon highlights the power of effort, connection and simplicity. It’s about rediscovering resilience.”