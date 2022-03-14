Ranveer Singh acknowledged by football icon Ledley King

Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK after being specially invited to watch the prestigious premier league football, the biggest footballing event in the world. Ranveer met the English football icon Ledley King, who presented him with a customised jersey with the words Singh, and below it number 1, written on it—an acknowledgment of Ranveer’s dominance in the industry today. Ranveer uploaded a picture of the jersey on social media, visibly delighted about the special moment. Ledley was highly rated as a central defender and spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur. Ranveer, was overjoyed about his visit to the Tottenham stadium. —TMS