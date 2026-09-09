DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate daughter Dua's second birthday with a baby bump reveal

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate daughter Dua's second birthday with a baby bump reveal

The family of three is about to become four and little Dua looks thrilled about it

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:00 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked daughter Dua Padukone Singh's second birthday on September 8 with a black and white family photoshoot that doubled as a pregnancy reveal. Ranveer shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger. Thank you for your blessings."

The photographs show a beaming Dua flanked by her parents, with Deepika's baby bump clearly visible. The pictures sent the internet into a frenzy, with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the industry.

Advertisement

The couple had first announced this pregnancy in April 2026 through a heartwarming post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The second baby is expected around Diwali, with Ranveer reportedly taking a paternity break from the shoot of his upcoming zombie thriller Pralay around that time.

Advertisement

Dua herself was born on September 8, 2024, and her parents announced her arrival with a simple joint post, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

Ranveer and Deepika married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, after six years of dating.

Advertisement

On the work front, Deepika is filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, releasing December 24, and has Atlee's Raaka with Allu Arjun in development. Ranveer is currently shooting for Pralay.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts