Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked daughter Dua Padukone Singh's second birthday on September 8 with a black and white family photoshoot that doubled as a pregnancy reveal. Ranveer shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger. Thank you for your blessings."

The photographs show a beaming Dua flanked by her parents, with Deepika's baby bump clearly visible. The pictures sent the internet into a frenzy, with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the industry.

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The couple had first announced this pregnancy in April 2026 through a heartwarming post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The second baby is expected around Diwali, with Ranveer reportedly taking a paternity break from the shoot of his upcoming zombie thriller Pralay around that time.

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Dua herself was born on September 8, 2024, and her parents announced her arrival with a simple joint post, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

Ranveer and Deepika married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, after six years of dating.

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On the work front, Deepika is filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, releasing December 24, and has Atlee's Raaka with Allu Arjun in development. Ranveer is currently shooting for Pralay.