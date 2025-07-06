Ranveer Singh turns 40: From Bittoo to Dhurandhar, a star who keeps redefining Bollywood thrills

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s fans are in for a treat as their favourite actor has finally shared the first look of his upcoming film “Dhurandhar” on his birthday on Sunday. Directed by “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director Aditya Dhar, the film is slated for a global release on December 5.

The 2-minute-40-second teaser on social media offers a raw and relentless visual experience, combining elements of mystery, grit and action. The soundtrack is composed by Shashwat, featuring vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with Hanumankind, the genre-defying artist who adds an edge to the track.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced under the banner of B62 Studios, “Dhurandhar” is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar also on board as producers.

The film explores the untold saga behind the origins of the ‘unknown men,’ promising a cinematic spectacle with a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Bittoo’s bold beginning

In his debut in 2010, Ranveer burst onto the scene as Bittoo Sharma in “Band Baaja Baaraat” as the cheeky, energetic wedding planner was a breath of fresh air Bollywood needed — especially in a landscape dominated by star kids. That role wasn’t just a debut; it was the start of a decade-long journey where Ranveer refused to be typecast.

Ranveer’s quiet storm

In 2013, he took a surprising turn with “Lootera”. While the film may not have smashed box office records, it showed a different Ranveer. As Varun Shrivastav, Ranveer delivered a performance that critics applauded, marking him not just as a crowd-pleaser but as a serious actor.

When passion meets tragedy

That same year, Ranveer teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone for “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”.

This movie? Pure fire. Ram and Leela’s love story was like Romeo and Juliet with a Bollywood twist. Ranveer’s chemistry with Deepika sizzled, and his fiery performance made the audience sit up and take notice.

The bad guy you can’t ignore

By 2018, Ranveer was ready to blow minds as Alauddin Khilji in “Padmaavat”. The performance was intense, obsessive and terrifying in the best way possible. It’s the kind of villain performance that sticks with you — like a haunting melody you can’t shake off. Some say it’s one of Indian cinema’s finest villain roles.

From dark to dashing

That same year, Ranveer flipped the script with “Simmba”, jumping into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Here, he played a corrupt, fun-loving police officer who suddenly finds his conscience (and a path to redemption). This movie was pure masala Bollywood. It reminded us that Ranveer can charm both the arthouse crowd and the mainstream masses with equal ease.

Rap dreams realised

In 2019 came “Gully Boy” that saw Ranveer playing Murad, a young man from Mumbai’s slums with dreams of becoming a rapper. The performance was raw and electrifying. It wasn’t just a film — it was a cultural moment.

Charm, dance, and everything in between

Fast forward to 2023, and Ranveer dazzled yet again in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. As Rocky Randhawa, his antics, dance moves and onscreen charisma were on full display.

More than just roles

You know, what’s truly remarkable about Ranveer is his fearlessness — from “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl” and “Gunday” to “Dil Dhadakne Do” and “Befikre”, he’s tackled everything with gusto. And let’s be honest, his bold fashion choices have kept us equally entertained.

What’s next?

As he turns 40, Ranveer Singh isn’t just another actor ticking off years — he’s evolving, surprising and thrilling us all over again with “Dhurandhar”. If the first look is any indication, we’re in for a cinematic treat that’s as intense and unpredictable as Ranveer himself.