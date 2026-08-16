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Home / Entertainment / Ranveer Singh’s ambitious new survival spectacle, ‘Pralay’ goes on floors

Ranveer Singh’s ambitious new survival spectacle, ‘Pralay’ goes on floors

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:51 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Ranveer Singh starrer Pralay is produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films (Ranveer Singh's) and directed by Jai Mehta
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The world as you know it will end in ‘Pralay’ … get ready to witness the fight for humanity’s survival! Headlined by Ranveer Singh, ‘Pralay’ the ambitious new end-of-the-world action thriller, has officially gone on floors in Mumbai, marking the commencement of filming on one of the most audacious and scale-defining cinematic ventures in Indian cinema.

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 The film marks Ranveer Singh’s next major motion picture release following ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time. With ‘Pralay’ the actor once again ventures into an unexplored cinematic landscape that is new and disruptive. Widely regarded as one of the greatest performers of his generation, Ranveer not only headlines the film but also serves as a producer, taking on a story that demands both physical intensity and emotional conviction.

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 For Ananya Birla, ‘Pralay’ a Birla Studios production, reflects her ambition to push the landscape of cinema as a creative catalyst who is looking to collaborate with the modern game-changers in India.

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 For Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, it reflects a belief in creating disruption through content — an ethos this film carries at its core.

 ‘Pralay’ stars ‘Lokah’ breakout actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a pivotal role, further bringing together an exciting new generation of talent.

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 Bringing together an extraordinary ensemble of creative and technical talent from India and around the world, ‘Pralay’ is directed by Jai Mehta, whose work on ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, which he co-directed with father Hansal Mehta. Jai’s  2024 series ‘Lootere’ earned acclaim as well.

Set against the unmistakable pulse and landscape of Mumbai, ‘Pralay’ is an original story that seeks to marry breathtaking spectacle with a deeply human emotional core. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it begins to collapse.

 

The cameras are now rolling on ‘Pralay’ which had been in highly technical and intensive pre-production for several months. It’s unprecedented mounting has already earned it the distinction of being one of the most talked about and highly anticipated projects coming out of Indian cinema in current times.

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