Ranveer Singh's first meeting with Deepika Padukone reminds netizens of his similar story with Anuskha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 27

Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone have been the talk of the town ever since they graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan. From being candid about their marriage, personal challenges to professional journeys, the couple is said to have been their ‘authentic’ selves on the show.

During their chat with host Karan Johar, Ranveer shared the tale of his first meeting with Deepika at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Versova.

Ranveer vividly described how Deepika looked ‘saadgi ki murat’ as she entered Bhansali's house for the script reading of ‘Ram-Leela’. "I was sitting at the table and the door was there. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. And, she is in a white chikankari like this embodiment of simplicity," Ranveer reminisced.

Meanwhile, a viral video from an old episode of Koffee With Karan resurfaced, in which Ranveer recounted his initial meeting with Anushka Sharma at YRF's office. Interestingly, fans found the narratives of both meetings to be strangely similar.

The online community couldn't help but react to this amusing revelation.

While delving into the past, Ranveer Singh also shared that he proposed to Deepika Padukone shortly after the success of ‘Ram-Leela’. He mentioned that within just six months of dating, he knew that Deepika was the one he wanted to spend his life with.

