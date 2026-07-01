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Home / Entertainment / Ranveer Singh's zombie thriller 'Pralay' to go on floors in September

Ranveer Singh's zombie thriller 'Pralay' to go on floors in September

With Rs 300 crore budget, much of the cost will go into visual effects and an international crew

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Ananya Verma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:52 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Ranveer Singh. File
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Ranveer first teamed up with director Jai Mehta on the survival thriller Pralay last September. Nearly a year later, the film is finally moving toward production, with September 2026 being floated as the start date for the shoot, though a location hasn't been locked in. Earlier chatter had named Australia as a contender, but that remains unconfirmed for now.

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The budget is estimated at close to Rs 300 crore, putting Pralay among the costliest films of Ranveer's career so far. Much of that cost is reportedly going into visual effects and an international crew brought in to build the film's post-apocalyptic world from scratch. Mehta is writing the film alongside Vishal Kapoor, who previously worked on Lootere, and Ranveer is said to be preparing a completely new look for the role, unlike anything he's played before.

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The cast is also coming together. Kalyani Priyadarshan is rumoured to be joining as the female lead, fresh off the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra; if confirmed, the role would mark her Bollywood debut.

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Hansal Mehta, asked about Pralay recently, called it uncharted territory for Indian cinema, telling Variety India, "It's the kind of film that India hasn't made yet, the kind of film that India hasn't seen before."

With the shoot still months away, an official announcement from the makers, confirming the cast, crew and shoot location, is expected to be the next big update fans will be watching for.

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