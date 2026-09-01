Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation after 5 months of marriage

Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that their marriage has come to an end, just five months after reports of their intimate wedding first emerged.

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The couple addressed speculation surrounding their relationship on Monday, August 31, sharing identical statements on their respective Instagram Stories and announcing that they had mutually decided to part ways.

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“I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read. The couple also requested people to refrain from speculating about the reasons behind their separation.

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“This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” they said.

Badshah and Isha had largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Reports of their marriage surfaced in March this year, when Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from what was reported to be an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years before getting married. Isha later confirmed the marriage herself during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June. Despite making their relationship public, the couple continued to maintain a relatively low profile and rarely spoke about their life together. Speculation about trouble in the marriage began circulating in July.

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On July 26, Isha shared a montage featuring pictures and videos of herself with Badshah, accompanied by the caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with heartbreak and folded-hands emojis. She subsequently shared a more personal note about feeling overwhelmed and afraid, appearing to allude to difficulties in her marriage. In the post, Isha said she had remained silent because she believed it was the safest option, adding that “silence was never acceptance” and that she was choosing “courage over fear”.

Neither Badshah nor Isha elaborated on the circumstances surrounding their separation in their August 31 statement. For Badshah, the separation marks the end of his second marriage. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, whom he married in 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017 and later separated, with their divorce finalised in 2020. Following their separation, Jasmine moved to London with their daughter. Badshah has previously spoken about continuing to co-parent Jessemy.