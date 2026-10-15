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Home / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna announces Project Annapurna for 400 families

Rashmika Mandanna announces Project Annapurna for 400 families

The actor's grocery drive comes a day before her film Ranabaali opens

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:26 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna during the celebration of one year of 'Swadesh at Eros', the luxury Indian handicraft flagship store launched by Reliance Foundation, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_11_2026_000044B)
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With Ranabaali set to reach theatres on October 16, Rashmika Mandanna has put out news of a different kind: a charity drive called Project Annapurna.

Through an Instagram video, the actor said 400 families are now under her care. Her plan is to cover their groceries for three months, then move on to another 400, and keep this going for the next twelve months. The families are in South India. A list of the grocery items was shared with the post.

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Rashmika explained that the thinking is simple. When a household is spared grocery costs for a while, it can put that money away for future needs.

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Rashmika added, “I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me. But always kept it under the wraps because I thought if I knew and just my team knew and just a bunch of us knew, it was enough. But now I am opening up about this because I am thinking, if this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this, I would be happy.

She also compared herself to Jayamma, the role she plays in Ranabaali, saying the two share this nature.

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Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period film is set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-78. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the lead, with Rashmika as his wife. They have earlier appeared together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

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