Home / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna confirms wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna confirms wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Couple names their union ‘The Wedding of Virosh’, thank fans for love

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Photo: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a note on her social media as she confirmed her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports around Mandanna and Deverakonda’s wedding. However, neither of the actors confirmed the news despite several public appearances.

The “Sarileru Neekevvaru” actor shared a post on her Instagram story on Sunday. She thanked her fans and followers for their constant support and said the couple would like to name their union “The Wedding of Virosh”.

“Our Dearest Loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name, you called us ‘Virosh’. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour,” she wrote.

“We would like to name it - ‘The Wedding of Virosh’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us-always, Biggest hugs and full of love,” she added.

Screengrab from Rashmika's story on Instagram

Screengrab from Rashmika's story on Instagram

The couple met in 2017 on the sets of their Telugu film “Geetha Govindam”. Following, they also starred in “Dear Comrade” in 2019. In October 2025, there were reports the duo got engaged but there was no confirmation from the actors.

