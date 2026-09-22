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Home / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna set to join Michael B Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk on the red carpet

Rashmika Mandanna set to join Michael B Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk on the red carpet

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Updated At : 02:06 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Rashmika Mandanna
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Rashmika Mandanna is set to walk the red carpet at Vogue World in Milan on Tuesday, joining an illustrious line-up of international stars. The highly anticipated fashion event will see Rashmika share the global spotlight with some of the biggest names from Hollywood and the international fashion fraternity, marking another significant moment in her growing global journey.

A close source reveals, “Rashmika will be walking the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names, including Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk, today in Milan for one of the biggest fashion event.”

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With her pan-India appeal, distinctive fashion sensibility and ever-expanding international presence, Rashmika has emerged as one of India's most recognisable contemporary stars. From commanding the screen across multiple languages to becoming a sought-after name at global fashion platforms, she has seamlessly extended her influence beyond cinema. Her presence alongside some of the world's most celebrated personalities further reflects the growing space Indian talent occupies within global fashion and pop culture.

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the work front, she has an exciting lineup ahead, with Ranabaali, Mysaa, MS Subbalakshmi, Raaka, Animal Park and Pushpa 3 in her upcoming slate. With a growing presence across cinema, fashion and popular culture, Rashmika continues to take her star power to audiences and platforms across the world.

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