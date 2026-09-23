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Home / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna steps out in Anamika Khanna couture, bejewelled in Swarovski @Milan

Rashmika Mandanna steps out in Anamika Khanna couture, bejewelled in Swarovski @Milan

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:46 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Rashmika Mandanna
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Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning appearance on the global stage  on Tuesday as she attended the prestigious Vogue World event in Milan. Walking the international red carpet alongside global icons including Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson and Michael B Jordan, the pan-India star represented the growing global presence of Indian cinema and Indian talent on the international cultural landscape.

The exclusive gala brought together leading names from the worlds of fashion, art and music. Amid the star-studded gathering, Rashmika commanded attention with her striking presence, marking another significant global fashion moment.

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For the occasion, Rashmika stepped out in a striking look from Anamika Khanna’s Couture collection, featuring a sleek, high-neck, sleeveless black gown that brought together contemporary edge and timeless elegance. The floor-length silhouette was elevated with intricate shimmering detailing, while Swarovski jewellery added a touch of sparkle to the sophisticated ensemble. She completed the look with a Gucci bag, pointed-toe black heels and soft cascading waves, creating a refined and effortlessly glamorous red-carpet appearance.

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With a string of successful releases across multiple languages and an exciting slate of upcoming projects, Rashmika Mandanna continues to expand her presence across Indian cinema and international fashion. Her appearance at Vogue World Milan marks yet another global moment for the actress, further reflecting the growing visibility of Indian talent on the world stage.

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