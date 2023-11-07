Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her, 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you'

Mumbai, November 7
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video.
Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you."
Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you. https://t.co/rD9umXhKEn— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023
Reacting to the video, Big B had tweeted, "Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic)."
Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media.
She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."
"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...
Ban on firecrackers containing barium not limited to Delhi-NCR but binds every state: SC
Top court says people have to come forward, it is for everyo...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Chhattisgarh polls: Provisional voter turnout of 71 per cent in first phase amid Naxal violence
Incidents of violence were reported from Sukma, Narayanpur, ...
Mizoram assembly polls peaceful; over 77 pc turnout recorded
Votes will be counted on December 3