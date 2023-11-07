 Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her, 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her, 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you'

Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her, 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you'

Rashmika takes to her X to respond to Amitabh Bachchan's message

Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her, 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you'

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan. File photos



IANS

Mumbai, November 7

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video.

Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you."

Reacting to the video, Big B had tweeted, "Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic)."

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media.

She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she added.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai #Social Media #Twitter

