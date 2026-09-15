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Home / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi in biopic directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi in biopic directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

The film will be officially launched in Chennai tomorrow on the Bharat Ratna singer's 110th birth anniversary

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:40 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna during promotions for her upcoming film 'Thamma', in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2025_000338A)
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Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi — the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna and the first Indian artist to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966, is getting a biopic. And it is Rashmika Mandanna who will bring her to the screen.

M.S. Subbulakshmi

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The film, titled MS: A Legacy On Screen, will be launched at the Music Academy in Chennai tomorrow, on the occasion of Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan will attend as chief guest, with The Indian Choral Ensemble set to perform her songs live at the event.

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Gowtam Tinnanuri, who previously directed Jersey and Kingdom, will helm the project. Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on to compose the music. The film is jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vasu under their respective banners and is planned as a pan-India release.

Getting the project off the ground was not straightforward. The makers spent years securing rights, permissions, literary sources and family associations before the announcement could be made. Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth were among the names considered for the role before Rashmika was finalised.

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Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2 and will next appear alongside husband Vijay Deverakonda in period drama Ranabaali.

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