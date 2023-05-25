Rasika Dugal calls Naseeruddin Shah her 'guru', their bond goes back to FTII

Mumbai, May 25
Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', has shared that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is her guru. Rasika is an FTII alumni and was taught by Naseeruddin Shah at the institute.
The short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' which sees Rasika and Naseeruddin Shah sharing the screen, recently clocked one year of its release and on the occasion, Rasika made the revelation.
Expressing gratitude Dugal said: "I am delighted by the warmth this beautiful short film has received through the year. It was a privilege to work alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII and has been a source of inspiration through all these years. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am happy that it has reached a wider audience."
She shared pictures with him on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Kaushal Oza, who was junior to Dugal at FTII, 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' is set against the backdrop of 1947, and revolves around a secret surrounding a captivating miniature collection that a family is determined to preserve.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the third season of 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', the supernatural thriller 'Adhura', the sports drama series 'Spike', the black comedy thriller 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', 'Fairy Folk' and 'Little Thomas' in the pipeline.
