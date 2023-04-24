 Ravanasura, Brahmāstra, Dasara—why many filmmakers are opting for Sanskritised names for the titles of their films : The Tribune India

The film industry seems to be obsessed with mythological names. In fact, many filmmakers are naming their films after some or the other mythological character. And one can easily trace the origin of this obsession. After the super-duper success of Baahubali: Part 1 and 2, the nation began to take note of films that are inspired from the ancient stories of gods, saints and demons.

After Baahubali, the filmmakers, who often make films sensing the mood of the masses, took it to the next level. However, there is a twist to this trend. The dominant pattern is to pick a modern tale and serve it on a traditional bronze platter— Ravanasura, Brahmastra and Dasara are a few examples.

As we list some of the best ones that hit the screen in the recent past, we also talk about the new mytho-titles, which are on the way!

Cholas are here

Ponniyin Selvan-I

Ponniyin Selvan by director Mani Ratnam is based on the epic tale of two young rulers: Aditha Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan of the Chola dynasty. The ensemble cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Shobhita Dhulipala and Kamal Haasan. Released in 2022, PS1 is adapted from the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1954. While first part garnered much love from the audience, it remains to be seen if PS2 will live up to the expectations. The premiere of second part is due this Friday, that is April 28.

Eternal Love story

Shaakuntalam

Then there are epic tales, for instance the recent release, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The titular role of Shakuntala is played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu with actor Dev Mohan playing her love interest. The film is based on the famous Abhijnanashakuntalam by Kalidasa. The name was chosen as the movie details the love, marriage, separation and reunion of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala.

Tale of Raghav & Janaki

Another upcoming period drama that is inspired by the Ramayana is Adipurush. It is directed by National Award-winner Om Raut, who directed Tanhaji (2020). However when one deals with religion and epic tales, it wins you both applause and criticism. In the teaser reveal last year, from Saif Ali Khan’s look to poor VFX were criticised. The film has been postponed multiple times. Kriti Sanon, who is also a part of the film, justified the delay by saying that films like these demand more post-production work. Thus often mythology dramas are heavy on VFX. It is based on the Ramayana by Valmiki. Interestingly, in Adipurush, Prabhas is not called Lord Ram but Raghav, another name of Ram. Kriti Sanon is called Janaki; King Janak’s daughter. Saif Ali Khan is called Lord of Lanka. He shared, “Adipurush means the first man, but here it means the ‘best man’, hence the name.”

Ramayana retold

Dasara

Another films which borrowed their themes from chapters of the Ramayana and gave them a modern twist, include recent releases like Ravanasura and Dasara (Telugu). Though Dasara’s director Srikanth Odela named the main characters as Dharani (played by Nani), Vennela (Keerthy Suresh) and Chinna Nambi (Shine Tom Chacko), there is no denying that his characters have the undertone of Ram, Sita and Ravana, respectively.

Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma, has Ravi Teja in the lead. The film is a psychological thriller. The lead actor is seen in 10 different shades and hence the title. There’s an upcoming film, Sita: The Incarnation. Its director is Alaukik Desai and Kangana Ranaut will play the lead. The movie is based on the life of Sita before her marriage to Lord Ram.

Endless craze

The craze of mythology doesn’t end here. For, the Mahabharata too fascinates the filmmakers. Upcoming movies based on the story of the Mahabharata are Suryaputra Mahavir Karna and The Immortal Ashwatthama. The announcements of both the films were made long ago by the makers but not much has been revealed about them. Going by the titles, the films are based on two powerful characters of the Maharabhata — Karna and Ashwatthama. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also falls in the same category of films with mythological titles.

Another two-part film franchise, Karthikeya 1 and 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is based the true incidents of snake bite killings that happened in Talupulamma Temple in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh. It stars Nikhil Sidhhartha, Swati Reddy and Tanikella Bharani.

SS Rajamouli, who is currently basking in the glory of RRR, says that his dream project is to make the Mahabharata for the big screen. Looks like not just mytho titles, but mytho films are also here to stay.

(Inputs by Muskaan)

