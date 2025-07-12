Raveena remembers Dulhe Raja

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday took to social media to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Dulhe Raja, sharing throwback photos and fond memories from the 1998 hit film. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, Dulhe Raja was released on July 10, 1998 and starred Govinda and the late Kader Khan alongside Tandon. The comedy remains a cult favourite, known for its slapstick humour and chartbuster songs.

The film followed the comic rivalry between KK Singhania (Kader Khan), a wealthy hotel owner and Raja (Govinda), who sets up a roadside dhaba next to Singhania’s luxury hotel. The plot thickens when Singhania’s daughter, Kiran (Tandon), falls in love with Raja, much to her father’s dismay.

“27 years of Dulhe Raja!!!! Fun, fun and more fun!” Tandon wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of stills featuring her and Govinda. “Miss Harmeshji, Kader bhai and all those who were there in this incredible film,” she added, paying tribute to her late director and co-star.

In addition to Dulhe Raja, Tandon and Govinda appeared together in several other films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No. 1 (1999) and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002).