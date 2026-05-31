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Home / Entertainment / Ravi Mohan to feature in ‘Benz’

Ravi Mohan to feature in ‘Benz’

The news comes days after Mohan announced break from all the acting projects until his divorce from his estranged wife, Aarti, is finalised

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:52 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Ravi Mohan. Image credit/@iam_RaviMohan/X
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Actor Ravi Mohan has become the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming action thriller “Benz”.

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The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj serving as the story writer and co-producer under his G Squad banner.

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It features Raghava Lawrence in the titular role of Benz and Nivin Pauly as Walter. Actors Samyuktha Menon, Madhavan, and Nayanthara are also attached to the film.

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Kanagaraj shared the news with a post on his X handle on Sunday. “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir,” read the caption.

The news comes days after Mohan announced break from all the acting projects until his divorce from his estranged wife, Aarti, is finalised.

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The couple, who married in 2009 and have two sons, announced their separation in 2024. The divorce hasn’t been finalised yet. The legal proceedings are currently ongoing in the Chennai Family Court.

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