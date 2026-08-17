Ravneet Rabab’s Kashmir story

Punjabi love song set in Kashmir isn’t unusual. But Sajjna Ve, the latest single by independent Punjabi singer-songwriter Ravneet Rabab, deliberately walks against the tide in more ways than one. Rabab tells the story through a woman’s eyes, and while Kashmir plays a postcard-perfect backdrop in music videos, Sajjna Ve looks beyond its scenic beauty to tell a poignant story of love, longing and humanity.

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Ravneet’s road to becoming an artiste wasn’t conventional. Although she holds a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and once imagined pursuing it as a career, music eventually became impossible to ignore. “I realised I was willing to sacrifice my sleep for music,” she says. “That’s when I knew it wasn’t just a hobby anymore—it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

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A journey rooted in music

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Ravneet immersed herself in artistic pursuits from an early age, participating in school and college music competitions. Her greatest influence has always been her mother. “She encouraged me to learn Gurbani Kirtan. I wasn’t very interested at first, but over time I completely fell in love with it.” That foundation shaped not only her voice but also her relationship with music. Keen to expand her skills, she learned guitar through a mix of formal lessons and hours of self-learning on YouTube before posting cover songs online. Those covers gradually opened the door to writing and releasing her own original music.

A story beyond romance

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Once the song Sajjna Ve was complete, Ravneet instinctiv where its visuals belonged. “When the audio was ready, I felt it had a certain warmth and innocence. Kashmir felt like the perfect place to capture those emotions.” But the music video goes beyond picturesque scenery. “The ending was inspired by the story of Adil (Syed Adil Hussain Shah), the pony guide from the Pahalgam attack who lost his life while trying to save a tourist. The video reminds us how fragile life is and how humanity can shine even in the darkest moments.” The experience also left a personal impact. “I experienced the warmth and kindness of the people of Kashmir. Their generosity and hospitality made the experience so special.”

Finding her own path

Like many independent musicians, Ravneet wears far more hats than simply being an artiste. “Being independent means we’re responsible for almost everything,” she says. “We’re creating music, managing releases, handling social media, marketing our work and building our own audience.” She believes social media has opened unprecedented opportunities but has also transformed the demands of the job. “Along with making music, we’re constantly thinking about content, editing videos, creating that three-second Instagram hook, marketing our work and staying relevant.”

What’s next?

As she continues releasing original music and performing live, Ravneet says one part of her musical journey will never change. “Gurbani will always remain an important part of my life. I’m grateful people have connected so deeply with those tracks. No matter where my career takes me, that’s something I’ll always continue because it’s how I fell in love with music in the first place.”