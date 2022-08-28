Re-run for Bidaai

Bidaai is regarded as one of the most popular television shows. With its fresh, unique, and relatable storyline, the show quickly became one of the most popular dramas on small screen. Now, after 15 years, Bidaai is set to be telecast again. The re-run of the show will start from Monday (August 29) on Star Bharat. The show revolves around the story of a father and his two daughters, and explores the social impact of skin colour, through the trials and tribulations of sisters Ragini and Sadhna.
The show starred Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija and others. Angad Hasija, who became a household name with this show, says, “I can’t contain my excitement. It feels great to know that my show Bidaai will now be on Star Bharat. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart.”
