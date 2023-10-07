Real to reel

When entertainment deviates from fantasy to derive inspiration from real life, the narratives that emerge are richer because they have the emotion of lived experience, relatability, raw emotional power, authenticity and profound gravitas. Taali, Neerja, Gunjan Saxena and Mary Kom are four such stories. Here’s a look...

True braveheart

Neerja

In 2016, Neerja brought audiences to tears in theatres, as it recounted the bravery and sacrifice of 22-year-old Neerja Bhanot, a brave flight purser who was on the Pan Am Flight 73 during a hijacking attempt by terrorists. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film narrates how Neerja not only foiled the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots, who left the cockpit, thus grounding the plane but also helped save hundreds of passengers. She lost her life, trying to protect three children and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Palpable emotion

Taali

Taali

Right from the onset, creators Arjun and Kartik knew that the story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant had the potential to be translated into a riveting on-screen narrative. What emerged was a six-episode series led by the inimitable Sushmita Sen, who played Shreegauri with compelling conviction and palpable emotion. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali can be watched on JioCinema.

Flying high

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, this 2020 biographical drama film was based on Gunjan Saxena, an Air Force pilot and one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. The film is a rousing account of how Gunjan, a small-town girl sets her eyes on the near impossible goal of becoming a pilot and encouraged by her father, finally joins the Indian Air Force and how she displays exemplary courage during the Kargil War. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles, and is available on Netflix.

Solid punch

Mary Kom

This 2014 film based on the life of boxer Mary Kom, was directed by Omung Kumar, and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Priyanka Chopraa depicts Kom’s journey from an impoverished rural home to international glory with grit even though she does not resemble the boxer and had obvious trouble with her diction. The film can be watched on Netflix.