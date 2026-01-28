Reason why Arijit Singh called it quits at peak of his career

Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh's sudden announcement of retirement, at the peak of his career, has left fans and the music industry stunned.

The announcement was shared on his social media accounts. Additionally, screenshots from what many claim to be a post from his private X account are also going viral.

In the post, Arijit Singh elaborated on his decision to retire from playback singing.

"There isn't one reason behind this; there are several reasons, and I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons was simple: I get bored pretty quickly, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here's the thing: I got bored," he wrote.

In a heartfelt message to his followers, Singh had earlier said: "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

The singer’s decision has sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media, with fans expressing disbelief and disappointment. One user wrote, “Vote to cancel this announcement... NO??? Somebody please tell me this is a joke.” Another fan added, “Dear Arijit Sir, I have been a huge fan of yours. Your soulful singing always touches me deeply. Although we don't know the reason for such a decision, we wish you time to heal and be yourself.”

Arijit Singh’s journey in the music industry began with the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, and he made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with "Phir Mohabbat" from Murder 2.

His breakthrough came with "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 (2013), which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Over the years, he has delivered numerous memorable tracks, ranging from romantic ballads to devotional and high-energy numbers.

Singh is also a composer, music producer and instrumentalist, and his contributions have earned him multiple awards and recognition across India’s diverse music landscape.